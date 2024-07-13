Will Isko challenge Honey?: Battle royale looms in Manila

Once allies, Mayor Honey Lacuna and her predecessor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso appear set to face off in next year’s mid-term elections.

While Lacuna has announced her intention to seek reelection, Domagoso has remained tight-lipped about his plans. Nevertheless, his body language suggests he may be inclined to challenge his former vice mayor.

Majority of Manila’s 900 barangay captains have expressed strong inclinations to support Domagoso’s candidacy, citing his distinctive leadership style characterized as proactive, workaholic and intensely focused.

Colleagues, supporters, and external observers have lauded him as a visionary, transformative and exceptionally capable leader.

Many residents of Manila have expressed nostalgia for Moreno's governance, particularly his initiative to replicate successful local projects at the national level, which gained recognition for directly benefiting city residents.

This sentiment sharply contrasts with criticisms aimed at Mayor Honey Lacuna's administration, particularly regarding the delays in various infrastructure projects.

During his tenure, Moreno implemented impactful projects such as socialized housing, modernized public education, and a robust anti-drug campaign.

Officials also commend Moreno's support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including his advocacy for 0 percent interest loans from financial institutions.

Despite a recent electoral setback in the presidential race, Moreno remains committed to advancing agricultural technology and other progressive initiatives.

While he has not yet announced his official candidacy, Moreno is expected to secure the majority support of barangay officials over contenders like Lacuna and even Senator Imee Marcos.

On the other hand, Mayor Honey Lacuna, the first woman to lead Manila, has already unveiled her blueprint to elevate Manila into a "Magnificent Manila." Her agenda emphasizes cleanliness initiatives and the expansion of medical services through district hospitals and health centers.

Her adept financial management has earned accolades, with plans to enhance city services through innovative programs like "Kalinga sa Maynila," which delivers comprehensive municipal services directly to residents.

She played a crucial role in saving lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, drawing on her medical background.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, she remains committed to prioritizing medical services through the city’s six district hospitals and numerous health centers.

Her administration has also witnessed an upswing in revenue, which has been effectively channeled into various projects, earning accolades through multiple awards for exemplary financial management.

Lacuna’s approval ratings have surged, and she aims to further elevate the city toward her vision of a “Magnificent Manila” if given another term. She engages directly with constituents through the “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, an initiative she spearheaded.

This program offers comprehensive city hall services at residents’ doorsteps, including engineering, health, police, legal aid, veterinary services, traffic management, business permits and job placement.