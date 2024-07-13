USNRC Phl graduates first reviewers’ batch

The first batch of students of the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses graduated at the US Nursing Review Center (USNRC) Philippines on Saturday.

With the theme: “US Nursing Education with You in Mind,” the event started with a holy mass and the blessing of the premises of the USNRC Philippine Branch at EDSA corner Urdaneta Street, Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City.

Dr. Mary Jane “MJ” Evangelista, president and founder of USNRC Legion Protocol, congratulated those who finished the asynchronous and face-to-face nursing review and thanked everyone who attended the graduation.

She also thanked the USNRC Philippines staff and the past employees. Dr. MJ cited that even if they did not pass the previous review, it does not necessarily mean that it’s not their destiny.

“Keep moving and keep going because life is a teleserye” she said. “We are here to help you.”