UB Negosyante ‘POWERS UP’ Momzilla merchants

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) continues empowering Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as it renews its partnership with Momzilla PH to support the 2024 Momzilla Fair.

At the UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City, Momzilla PH’s founders, CEO Kato Lim and chief marketing officer Audrey Pastelero, and UnionBank Institutional Banking Marketing Head Dino Velasco signed a memorandum of agreement where UnionBank would once again stand as the Momzilla Fair’s digital payment provider.

Ultimate parenting experience

The Momzilla Fair (happening on 13 to 14 July 20204 at The Fifth at Rockwell Makati City), is the ultimate parenting experience. Budget-savvy and smart spending moms get to discover businesses and brands that cater to their demographic, while over 200 SMEs managed by moms too are able to bring their brand to new customers.

The partnership with UnionBank, which began in 2023, will once again support Momzilla merchants to grow their businesses to their full potential through UB Negosyante. The goal of UB Negosyante is to power-up SMEs by offering innovative solutions, including affordable business accounts, a fully featured mobile application for seamless transactions, and educational seminars to promote business growth.

Busy lives

“Moms live exceedingly busy lives especially in this day and age, balancing their commitment to their careers and their dedication to taking care of their families,” Lim said. “They need a quick and convenient option to pay for their purchases and/or suppliers. Going cashless is one of those options. No more visiting bank branches or lining up at ATMs just to withdraw money, all they need to do is use their mobile phones tIn its second year of partnership with UnionBank, Momzilla merchants will once again enjoy a full suite of innovative products tailored for SMEs.”

Empowering SMEs

“UnionBank stays committed to empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs through our digital banking innovations and capabilities. UB Negosyante was launched to address the needs of SMEs and to show that UnionBank is a Bank for SMEs. In addition to this, we fully support the BSP’s (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) call for the modernization of payment systems and adoption of digital payments within the country,” Velasco said.

Momzilla Fair will also have another two exhibits this year on 7 to 8 September at The Fifth at Rockwell, and 9 to 10 November at SMX Aura, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.