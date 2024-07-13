True-blue Pinoy fabric

House of Musa, a social enterprise based in Tagum City, was invited by the Thailand Fashion Week organizers to participate in the 2024 edition of the fashion event held in Bangkok recently.

Since its inception in 2020, the House of Musa has been a proud advocate of providing livelihood opportunities to persons deprived of liberty in Davao Norte.

The musa fabric, made from banana fiber, is skillfully woven by PDLs in three correctional facilities in Davao del Norte, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives through meaningful work.

As a global advocacy brand, House of Musa has proudly participated in prestigious fashion events such as New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, showcasing Filipino creativity and resilience on the global stage.

Additionally, they have showcased their Musa collections in New Zealand, Canada, Singapore and Japan.

The 2024 Thailand Fashion Week was the brand’s first foray to the Thai fashion scene.

House of Musa also paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Millicent Paredes at the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok.

During the meeting, Paredes explored potential collaborations between the House of Musa and the embassy to promote various Philippine fabrics in Thailand.