Today’s generation is about being present at the right place and time. Three brilliant kids namely Noelle Soong, Gabbie Soong, and Helena Alunan founded an apparel brand called In the Moment. Launched in June 2023, the intention was to create clothing specifically designed for teens by teens.
RTW fashion in the Philippines has a big gap — there’s so much womenswear, sportswear, athleisure and children’s wear but nothing in between. There’s a huge absence of wear for tweens and teenagers. Borne out of limited clothing selection for teens in the country, these talented creatives produce collections practically designed for beach trips & everyday wear. Each piece is made to add comfort, style, and color to one’s wardrobe — updating practical and stylish fashion for the young and active. In the sea of Philippine retail, this brand is one of the few that distinctively stands apart.
The journey with retail goes beyond being fashioned in the moment. This clothing brand is purposefully made to sell a lifestyle. They have that certain awareness and natural coolness that reflects living in the now. Every mindful purchase is centered to a significant event that matters. Admirably these brilliant creatives have that sensitivity and consciousness to anything and everything around them. Fashion with a purpose is a real directive and is for all. Whether alone or in the good company of friends, being present In the Moment, is living life to the fullest.
Visit inthemomentapparel.myshopify.com to explore the collections and learn more about the brand. Follow on Instagram and TikTok @inthemoment.apparel for the latest updates. For inquires email inthemomentapparelph@gmail.com.