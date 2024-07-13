Today’s generation is about being present at the right place and time. Three brilliant kids namely Noelle Soong, Gabbie Soong, and Helena Alunan founded an apparel brand called In the Moment. Launched in June 2023, the intention was to create clothing specifically designed for teens by teens.

RTW fashion in the Philippines has a big gap — there’s so much womenswear, sportswear, athleisure and children’s wear but nothing in between. There’s a huge absence of wear for tweens and teenagers. Borne out of limited clothing selection for teens in the country, these talented creatives produce collections practically designed for beach trips & everyday wear. Each piece is made to add comfort, style, and color to one’s wardrobe — updating practical and stylish fashion for the young and active. In the sea of Philippine retail, this brand is one of the few that distinctively stands apart.