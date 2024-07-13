Tech mates

Did you know that Canada developed the first smartphone in 2002, years before the original iPhone was released?

Or that, in 1972, Canada became the first country to implement a commercial domestic satellite system operating in geostationary orbit?

Indeed, for more than half a century, Canada has been a world leader in cutting-edge technology and innovation, and has been supporting countries like the Philippines to foster growth and development in these critical sectors.

With almost 48,000 companies in the Information and Communication Technology sector, Canada is renowned for its capabilities and expertise in cybersecurity (in cloud security, endpoint, zero-trust, penetration testing and threat monitoring, secure communications), fintech (cross-border payments, dynamic currency conversion, anti-money laundering compliance), artificial intelligence (automation, data analytics, customer experience), and network and connectivity (fiber, wireless, 5G, Internet-of-Things, satellite communications).

In the startup space, Canada’s Toronto-Waterloo Corridor alone is the largest tech hub in Canada and one of the largest in North America, home to more than 15,000 tech companies, including 5,200 startups.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is rapidly emerging as a hub for technology and startup ventures in Southeast Asia.

Through support from, and collaboration with government and the private sector, Canada is proud to partner with the Philippines and play an important role in shaping the technological landscape of the country — one that will further enhance sustainable and ethical economic growth to Filipinos.

In line with the growth of the Canada-Philippines commercial relationship, Canada’s tech footprint in the Philippine market continues to grow, with key Canadian companies actively collaborating with, and supporting, Philippine government and private-sector stakeholders.

Some of the notable Canadian companies with committed engagements in the Philippines include OpenText (information management systems), X10 Technologies (network infrastructure, cybersecurity, data center), BlackBerry (cybersecurity, artificial intelligence), Proto (artificial intelligence), ALTS Canada Inc. (artificial intelligence).

Canadian investments in Philippine startups have also provided crucial capital and mentorship, propelling nascent businesses toward success.

This financial infusion has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of Filipino entrepreneurs, enabling them to innovate and compete on a wider scale.

Recently, colleagues from the Embassy of Canada to the Philippines led a prominent business delegation to the Asia Tech X Conference in Singapore and the Collision Conference in Toronto.

What we witnessed from both of these events was a true desire for both Canada and the Philippines to work together closely in the advanced technologies sphere and tap into a wide range of opportunities for robust, future collaboration between our two countries.

More specifically, at this year’s Asia Tech X Singapore, Asia’s flagship tech event, we organized a business delegation comprised of system integrators, IT resellers and distributors, and buyers from approximately 20 Philippine companies and organizations.

Over 50 business-to-business meetings between Canadian and Philippine companies were held.

These B2B engagements were centered on forging partnerships to increase Canadian companies’ access to the Philippine market while also equipping Philippine companies with the latest, most advanced, and top-grade technologies and solutions to better serve Philippine enterprises, government and the wider community.

Meanwhile, the recently concluded Collision Conference in Toronto was also hugely successful.

Joined by 22 Philippine companies and organizations, the Canadian Embassy team led a robust mission and program during the conference, to help promote Canadian expertise in enterprise software solutions, cybersecurity, AI, and more, through curated B2B programs, briefings, demonstrations, and company visits.

In addition, Canada continues to be the partner of choice for Philippine startups, with the unveiling of the first cohort of the SOAR Global Accelerator Program, a collaborative program co-organized by the tech incubator DMZ of Toronto Metropolitan University and Startup Village Philippines.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration promotes cross-border opportunities through bridging the startup ecosystems of both Canada and the Philippines.

As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of Canada-Philippines diplomatic relations this year, and as we look ahead, the collaboration between Canada and the Philippines in technology, startups and digital innovation, holds immense promise.

As both countries continue to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, opportunities for deeper collaboration and mutual benefit abound.

By harnessing the synergies between Canada’s expertise and the Philippines’ entrepreneurial spirit, the stage is set for groundbreaking innovations that can drive sustainable development and improve the lives of millions.

Canada’s contributions to the technological advancement of the Philippines are not just about fostering economic growth; they are also about nurturing a partnership built on shared values of innovation, inclusivity, and progress.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the bond between Canada and the Philippines in the digital and technological realm serves as a testament to the power of collaboration in shaping a brighter future for all.