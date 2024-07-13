Saudi Arabia to host Olympic Esports Games next year

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has forged a partnership with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

"We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders. The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the program, the promotion of gender equality, and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports."

Saudi Arabia, just like many countries, is home to millions of video gamers. In fact, the first Esports World Cup is currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where a whopping $62 million prize pool is at stake across 21 Esports titles.

The Mid Season Cup 2024, watched by millions of Mobile Legends fans internationally, is part of the Esports World Cup and brandishes the largest prize pool yet in the title's history with $3,000,000.

According to Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the country is committed to elevating the Olympic Esports experience when they host the event in the coming year.

"We are committed to hosting a special event that respects and celebrates the Olympic values while boldly seizing the momentum to drive esports forward with the international platform the sport and its athletes deserve," Al Faisal said.

"The world will have an open invitation to join us in 2025 and celebrate this moment together."