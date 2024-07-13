Riviera to host 2032 Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games have announced the venues for 19 more sports, including open water events to be held in Long Beach and golf at the storied Riviera Country Club.

Friday’s announcement follows the revelation in June that the SoFi Stadium, the futuristic $5 billion home of the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, would host swimming while athletics, shifted to the second week of the Games, will be held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — host of athletics in both the 1932 and 1984 Olympics.

“We’re very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” LA28 chief athlete officer Janet Evans said Friday as seven sports were announced for Long Beach and four placed at Dignity Health Sports Park in suburban Carson.

“The venues in these cities are world-class.”

Long Beach will host open-water swimming and the triathlon at Alamitos Beach, along with sailing off Belmont Shore.

Rowing, as in the 1932 Games, and sprint canoeing were confirmed for the city’s “marine stadium” at Lake Perris, some 100 kilometers to the east.

Water polo will join artistic swimming in a temporary pool at the Long Beach convention center hub.

Riviera, tucked into the hills of Pacific Palisades northwest of downtown LA, was a natural choice to host golf.

It plays home to the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open, now hosted by Tiger Woods, every year and has also staged the US Open and PGA Championship.

The Los Angeles Convention Center — next door to the downtown Crypto.com Arena where gymnastics will be held — will host fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling.

Weightlifting will be held at the nearby Peacock Theater while badminton will be at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.

The Carson Sports Center, where Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy is based, will host a variety of sports including tennis, rugby sevens, field hockey and track cycling at the velodrome that opened in 2004 and hosted the UCI track cycling world championships in 2005.