R’bonney Gabriel shares Divi adventure

Many of us don’t know that 2022 Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel is in the Philippines for an extended stay (now more than three months) and the Pinay side of her blood is very much alive as R’Bonney shared her latest adventure to Divisoria.

“Because I’m a designer I want to do fabric shopping and I’ve been to Divisoria before when I was a kid. I would visit the Philippines in the summertime and we would go to Divisoria to buy clothing or purses. I knew there was textile there so for this trip I wanted to buy fabric that is local to the Philippines,” she said.

The beauty queen and fashion designer said that she is putting together her next fashion collection.

“Divisoria is so much fun for me I don’t go there a lot though It’s fun to make tawad (haggle) and to see what’s there I got some denim and some fabrics that I could use for my upcoming collection,” R’Bonney said.

The 2022 Miss Universe is also maximizing her time away from the US, in between work scheds, she makes it a point to visit a tourist spot and enjoy nature.

“When I have a free days I visit some of the islands. I recently visited Siargao and I really loved it there,” she added.

Her latest endorsement, a locally made beauty soap, that meets her expectations and quality.

“Skincare is very important like for me I wear a lot of make up for photo shoots or events that’s why I love Pina because whenever I come home at the end of the day it has a good quality that would take the make-up off and really cleanse,” R’Bonney said.