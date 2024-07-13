Rain, rivals await 5150 triathletes

Panglao, Bohol — Panglao Island comes alive with the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon on Sunday, attracting nearly a thousand athletes ranging from the youngest in the 15-19 category to the oldest male competitor in the 70-and-above class.

Participants will compete in individual, relay and Sunrise Sprint races, showcasing their power, speed and endurance.

Despite a 50 percent chance of rain, the athletes are in high spirits as they prepare for the 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-km bike and a 10-km run race.

Many competitors stayed in their hotels to prepare, while others braved the downpour to train under less-than-ideal conditions, underscoring their passion for the sport and their readiness to face any challenge that comes their way on race day.

The event, hosted by the province of Bohol, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos. Safety and smooth conduct of the triathlon are guaranteed by the organizers and the host province.

Irienold Reig Jr. is eyeing a second 5150 title after his surprising victory in the 5150 Subic in 2022.

Although he hasn’t secured another win since, his strong runner-up finish in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Subic last year highlights his readiness to compete against seasoned athletes in this Olympic-distance race.

Former IRONMAN 70.3 champion Eric van der Linden, a 50-year-old Olympian, is one of the favorites for the overall championship but faces stiff competition from local talents like Reig and Joshua Ramos.

On the women’s side, Leyann Ramo from Lanao del Norte is aiming for a second consecutive victory following her dominance in the IM 70.3 Subic last month.

She will be competing against defending champion Erika Burgos and other strong contenders like Angelica Rejas, Katrina Salazar, Andrea Samson, Alexandra Tan and Bianca Espanola.

The event also features international athletes from Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Great Britain, Greece, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Norway, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States.