Planning a vacation?

It’s that time of the year again. Plan your vacation and head to the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center to get deals on flights and vacation packages from boutique airline, Sunlight Air.

The biggest local airline event of the year, the Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest is back. Dive into exclusive deals from Sunlight Air, partner resorts, and a variety of travel-related and local brands. Experience the thrill of exciting launches, captivating stage presentations, and endless travel opportunities.

During its 4th anniversary, Sunlight Air hosted its first-ever travel expo last year. Despite being a startup airline, the event attracted approximately 24,000 attendees over the course of three days, comprising travelers and casual mall-goers from the middle to upper-middle class, primarily including families, middle-aged adults, and young adults.

The expo served not only as a platform to promote and drive immediate sales for Sunlight Air and its partners but also as a stage to unveil new Sunlight Air products, features, or campaigns, including revamped cabin crew uniforms, the ‘Fly Boutique’ campaign, SkyMerch, and SkyCafe.

Moreover, the event showcased cultural performances, artist appearances, and content creators who shared their travel experiences with Sunlight Air.

Sunlight Air aims to hold another one in 2024.

The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest 2024 aims to once again bring together travelers and mall-goers for a 3-day celebration of local travel, featuring deals from Sunlight Air, its partner resorts, and other travel-related or local brands, alongside exciting launches and stage presentations. The event is scheduled for 26 to 28 July at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center.