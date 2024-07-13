Phreatic eruption logged anew at Taal Volcano

A phreatic eruption event was recorded again at Taal Volcano on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the phreatic eruption last for a minute. It also recorded one 25-minute volcanic tremor.

The event produced steam-laden plumes that rose up to 1,500 meters and drifted southwest.

Meanwhile, average sulfure dioxide emissions were recorded at 11,745 tons per day.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, meaning that it is still under abnormal condition.

State volcanologists said sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can still occur.

Entry into Taal Volcano island, which is a permanent danger zone, particularly in the main crater and Daan Kastila fissure, is strictly prohibited.