Paolo Sandejas signs first official single ‘sirens’

Rising OPM star Paolo Sandejas is the newest addition to the growing family of Sony Music Entertainment artists.

In just a short period of time, the breakout act has captivated the international audience with “Sorry,” a song that BTS’ V co-signed and sang in one of his vlogs. In 2023, Sandejas dropped Bloom, a 6-track EP which features the hit single “Different Shade of Blue.” He is also one of the performers at the recently concluded Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2024, sharing the billing alongside some of the global heavyweights in the live music scene, including Jack Johnson, Parcels, and Thundercat.

As part of his debut offering with his new label, Paolo Sandejas has finally released “sirens,” the first single off his upcoming solo album to be released sometime soon. Penned by Sandejas, the moody alt-pop track reveals a more mature approach to his musicality and songwriting.

The song also serves as a reunion project with Xergio Ramos, who was responsible for producing “Someone New,” his collab track with fellow singer-songwriter Martti Franca.

“The final track sounds so much fuller and more polished compared to what I initially brought to him, and I’m really grateful that he took the time and effort to help bring the song to life,” said the Sway artist. “You’ll definitely be hearing more of him working on my songs in the future.”

Lyrically speaking, “sirens” is about finding home in a person. As Sandejas puts it, the new song captures the feeling of being reckless and spontaneous in life, knowing that things will be fine as long as you get to spend precious time with the person you call home.

He explains, “I wanted to keep the lyrics really simple with slight variations between verses to tell the story in a subtle way. As writers, we often try to fit as much as we can into a song, but for this track, I wanted to be as efficient as I could while still telling its story.”

Paolo Sandejas’ “sirens” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

