Pampanga farmers, fishermen get aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. distributed financial assistance and farming equipment to 10,000 farmers and fisherfolk in Pampanga recently.

Each beneficiary received P10,000 under the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) to help mitigate the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on agricultural productivity in the region.

In addition to the financial assistance, various provinces also received additional funding: Pampanga received P10,900,000; Bataan P11,180,000; Bulacan P19,660,000; Nueva Ecija P43,650,000; Tarlac P10,190,000; and Zambales P10,000,000.

Beneficiaries also received fishing and farming equipment to support their livelihoods.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda expressed gratitude to President Marcos for his dedication to improving the lives of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk, emphasizing the significant impact of the assistance in mitigating the effects of El Niño.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, along with other officials, also provided rice packs to further aid in the recovery efforts of the beneficiaries.