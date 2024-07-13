NU, Letran set up semis showdown

Undefeated National University (NU) and Letran College arrange a semifinals date after dominating their respective opponents in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals knockout quarterfinals on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel fielded back his veterans after giving them a day off last Friday in a swift demolition of University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 25-11, 25-12, 25-14, for the squad’s third straight victory.

On the other hand, the Lady Knights had to weather a late third set scare by University of Batangas (UB) before hacking out a 25-22, 25-10, 25-23, win to move on to the next round.

NU and Letran will square off in the knockout semis on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sheena Toring led the way for NU with 10 points on seven attacks and three kill blocks in just two sets of action while Bella Belen and Arah Panique added six markers each in their last game before joining Alas Pilipinas in its Japan training camp.

Myrtle Escanlar and Kaye Bombita scored nine points each and combined for 16 of the 44 attack points collected by NU, which has yet to drop a set in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Team Rebel Sports and Mikasa.

Despite the easy win, Miguel was far from satisfied with the two-time SSL Collegiate Preseason Championship winner and reigning UAAP champion.

“We still need to work on our passing and blocking. And also in our connections, especially with the chemistry of our rookies with their seniors,” Miguel said.

No player from the Cebu-based USPF reached double-figure output with Dya Mejos and Kaye Bunao finishing with seven and five points, respectively.

In the second game, Judiel Nitura pushed Letran at match point, 24-23, with a thunderous off the block kill.

But the Lady Brahmans refused to go down without a fight as Kylie Macatangay answered with a down the line hit followed by a Lyzel Dela Pena tip.

Macatangay drew the Batanguenas closer, 24-23, after landing an ace only for Gia Maquilang to close it out for Letran with a sharp crosscourt kill to cap her 16-point outing.

Maquilang pounded 12 kills with three aces and a kill block for an all-around offensive display for the Lady Knights, who also drew 10 points from Nizelle Martin and nine from Lea Tapang.

Macatangay led UB with 11 points off nine attacks and two service winners.

Meanwhile, the other two semis seats are being disputed by University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University and by College of Saint Benilde and Enderun Colleges as of press time.

Games in the SSL National Invitationals, organized by Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc., are available via livestream on Smart Livestream and Puso Pilipinas and Solar Sports (cable).