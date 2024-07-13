NIA needs P200 billion

National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Eddie Guillen underscored the need to secure P200 billion annually for dam projects across the country during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

He said the investment would significantly bolster agricultural productivity and contribute to poverty reduction by ensuring food security targets are met.

Guillen outlined that the proposed budget would fund various projects over the next decade, including the construction of high dams, restoration initiatives, solar pump irrigation, and water impounding projects.

Currently, the NIA manages approximately 1.5 to 2 million hectares of irrigated land.

He disclosed that the agency has already submitted a proposal to the Department of Budget and Management for next year’s budget allocation.

Guillen expressed optimism that both the House of Representatives and the Senate would support a larger allocation during the deliberations on the P6.352-trillion proposed national expenditure plan.