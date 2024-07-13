New recruits ramp up Foxies title drive

Maicah Larroza and Pierre Abellana vow to give Farm Fresh a fresh start and guarantee a sparkling finish when the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference unwraps Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Despite their challenges, the Foxies remain upbeat about their chances, strengthened by the arrival of these two young opposite spikers.

The Foxies finished third-to-last with a 3-8 record in the recent All-Filipino Conference, yet they demonstrated significant potential. They managed deliver standout performances, including a straight-set victory over the fancied Chery Tiggo side, stealing a set from eventual champion Creamline Cool Smashers, and dragging finalist Choco Mucho Flying Titans into a five-set duel.

Now, with Larroza and Abellana backstopping the team and transitioning fully to a Japanese coaching staff, Farm Fresh is eager to showcase its worth.

Larroza was the first surprise in the recent inaugural PVL Draft, selected fourth overall by the Foxies after the first three picks went as expected. A super-substitute for De La Salle University, she is expected to make an immediate impact in the pros with her versatility and high leaping abilities.

“I got overwhelmed and I did not expect to be picked by Farm Fresh. But of course, I am very excited and I am looking forward to work with my future coaches and teammates,” said the 5-foot-3 Larroza.

“With a Japanese coach and Farm Fresh being a young and emerging team, I am very excited to show my skills and excited to learn from them,” added the outside hitter, who also excels as a libero.

Abellana, like Larroza, is eager to unleash her full potential in the country’s premier league, organized by Sports Vision, after seeing limited minutes in her collegiate career with UST.

The Cebuana pride wowed during the two-day Draft Combine, making it to the top five in drills and impressing in the scrimmages. She was selected 16th overall by Farm Fresh.

Abellana was shocked when her name was called by the Foxies, considering she hadn’t had a workout with them before draft day.