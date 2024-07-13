NeCeBoLey Express builder taps experts

The proponents of the iconic 238.05-kilometer high standard and all-weather infrastructure project that will combine bridges and expressways to connect Negros, Cebu, Bohol and Leyte provinces (NeCeBoLey) has commissioned world-renowned soil and water experts.

This was disclosed yesterday by Visayas NeCeBoLey Interlink Holdings Corp. (VNIHC) chairperson Angel Escano Veloso Jr.

Veloso and Huug Eijkelkamp, CEO of Royal Eijkelkamp, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide NeCeBoLey with geotechnical and water studies, including the needed equipment and financial engineering.

Within 12 months, Royal Eijkelkamp will conduct geotechnical investigations, remote real soil and foundation monitoring, data collection, data calibration, web portal and data services, capacity building, after sales service, and financial engineering related to the project.

Game changer infra

Veloso, in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, said Royal Eijkelkamp will be a big boost to the completion of the project.

Recently, the joint Regional Development Councils (RDC) of Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas strongly endorsed the NeCeBoLey interlink project.

RDC-6 is chaired by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo B. Benitez, while RDC-7 is chaired by Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado and RDC-8 by Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Marie Torres-Gomez.