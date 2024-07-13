Most wanted persons nabbed in Rizal

Two regional most wanted persons and a provincial most wanted person were arrested in separate manhunt operations in Rizal province.

In the first operation, a 39-year-old tricycle driver, identified as alias Tak, a resident of Antipolo City, was arrested.

Tak, tagged as a regional most wanted, was apprehended by the Antipolo Component City Police Station’s tracker team for qualified rape, with no bail recommended.

Another regional most wanted person, alias Ana, 33, was arrested by Antipolo Police in coordination with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 4A and Rizal Provincial Anti-Cybercrime Response Team.

Ana faces charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175) for 49 counts with a recommended bail of P5,800,000, fraud with a recommended bail of P120,000, and three counts under the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998 (Republic Act 11449) with a recommended bail of P264,000.

Both accused are detained at the Antipolo City Police Station custodial facility.

In Baras, alias Bata, 26, a jeepney driver, a provincial most wanted person, was nabbed by virtue of a warrant of arrest for three cases of lascivious conduct with a recommended bail of P200,000 each.

No bail was recommended for qualified rape. The accused is detained at the Baras Municipal Police Station custodial facility.