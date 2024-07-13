Miracles at Clark

It’s public knowledge that Clark is the former US Air Force Base that was turned over to the Philippine government on 26 November 1991. Our national officials really intended, from the very start, to use the huge facility for civilian and economic purposes.

The pessimists, of course, just as with Subic Naval Base, thought the two areas would become ghost towns. But miracles do occur and the reverse happened — under the control and supervision of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority or BCDA.

The synergy of expertise and values between the BCDA chairman, Delfin N. Lorenzana, and its president and CEO, Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang, came together in an effective blend of leadership styles that well served the agency’s goals and mandate.

By bringing to the fore a tactical mindset, born of years of experience as a Philippine Army officer and later as Secretary of National Defense, Chairman Lorenzana’s executive skills complemented engineer Bingcang’s analytical and technical expertise, creating an agency that was highly effective and efficient in working toward its goals.

A collective development was established composed of the Clark Freeport Zone, Clark International Airport, and New Clark City. Named “One Clark Vision,” this strategic initiative aims not only to bolster the region’s economic landscape but to reinforce its position as a major player in global investment.

One Clark Vision seeks to foster holistic development and elevate Clark’s competitive edge as a prime investment destination. With a huge total land area of 35,890 hectares, One Clark Vision will compete with the likes of Singapore and the manufacturing areas of Vietnam. It would greatly benefit the Philippine economy as well.

Chairman Lorenzana detailed to me what I consider miracles embodied in several key projects: New Clark City which spans 9,450 hectares serves as a government hub and center for research, development, and technology. Next is the 2,100-hectare Clark Freeport Zone that focuses on leisure and tourism, attracting a diverse range of industries.

There’s the Civil Aviation Complex, covering 2,300 hectares, that supports Clark International Airport’s expansion, positioning it as a pivotal gateway and logistics hub. Aside from these, the BCDA incorporated in One Clark Vision what they call a Subzone Development extending to an area of over 18,000 hectares. This would accommodate diverse economic activities focusing on ecotourism and environmental preservation.

A very important factor in all these are the infrastructure initiatives that include extensive rail networks, road expansions, and sustainable transport solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity and mobility within and beyond Clark’s boundaries.

The region’s economic growth is evident, with exports totaling P302 billion by December 2023 and over 1,100 locators contributing to its vibrant economy. The Clark Freeport Zone alone saw approved investments of P2.86 billion by the end of 2023, while New Clark City attracted committed investments amounting to P95.7 billion.

BCDA’s groundwork for sustainable development and implementation has set the stage for Clark’s unprecedented growth. Obviously, what makes Central Luzon the next investment destination — its population of over nine million skilled labor, its human capital of 13.4 million, combined with its central location and proximity to the national capital — makes Clark truly the place to be.

Partnerships with industry giants like UPS and Lufthansa underscore Clark’s growing stature as a preferred investment destination, with projects ranging from airport expansions to cutting-edge technology installations.

The BCDA is mandated to fortify the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Of the P142.95 billion as of April 2024 that it had generated since its 1993 beginning through asset dispositions, over 42 percent amounting to P59.71 billion has been allocated to the AFP Modernization Program, underscoring BCDA’s commitment to national security.

That’s aside from having remitted P9.6 billion in dividends to beneficiary agencies while it spearheaded the development of economic centers like Bonifacio Global City and Newport City, among others.

As we clearly see it, Clark is expected to rise rapidly as a major player in boosting the country’s economy, a miracle wrought by the people behind its assured success.