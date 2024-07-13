Makati, Parañaque busts net 5 for drug possession

Five individuals were arrested in separate drug bust operations by the Makati and Parañaque police on Thursday night.

In Makati, police apprehended three suspects, alias Jeron, 24; alias Bobby, 59; and alias Kikay, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bangkal.

Authorities seized 410 grams of suspected Kush worth P574,000, various quantities of disposable vapes containing suspected marijuana/cannabis oil valued at P168,000, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, and P50,000 in buy-bust money.

In Parañaque, the City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro at around 7:50 p.m.

Two suspects, alias Paolo, 37, and alias Sophia, 26, were arrested for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Officers seized eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 50 grams with an estimated street value of P340,000.

All confiscated drugs were turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for chemical analysis. The arrested suspects were placed under custody pending further legal proceedings.