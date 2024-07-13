Luminous: A night of timeless beauty

The renowned skincare clinic founded by Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz and Dr. Oliver Diaz, expressed gratitude to its loyal clients, dedicated staff, and valued partners that have contributed to the clinic’s success over the past two decades. Ultherapy, a key partner of Skin 101, was also celebrated for its innovative and non-invasive approach to skin rejuvenation. One of the highlights of the event was the salute to “Luminary Women of Timeless Beauty,” which included Philippine fashion’s iconic supermodels Apples Aberin, Myrza Sison, and Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez These aspirational and outstanding women shared the essence of timeless beauty.

Skin 101’s 20th anniversary celebration was a testament to the clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional skincare and empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty. With the support of Ultherapy, Skin 101 continues to redefine the standards of timeless beauty.