Luminous: A night of timeless beauty

TOP (from left) Talia Asuncion, Techie Hagedorn, Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz, Vingle Carlos, Tin Tueres, Kathy Ventura. Bottom (from left) Jenny Saw, Odette Pumaren, Annalyn Garcia and Abel Serrano.
Twenty years ago, we embarked on a journey with a vision to bring timeless beauty and exceptional skincare to our community,” said Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz. “Today, as we look back on these past two decades, we are filled with pride and gratitude for all we have achieved together.” Skin 101 together with Ultherapy celebrated its 20th anniversary last 8 July with a grand event, “Luminous” held at Uma Nota, Shangrila Fort, BGC.

FROM left Chris Dizon, Ana Amigo-Antonio, Sari Jorge, Roy Jorge, Mike Adjani
Katarina Rodriguez, Pauline Amelinckx, Erika Kristensen
Czarina Syquia and Junjun Ablaze
Rhett and Joaquin Eala
the author and Liza Ilarde.
Jane Kingsu-Cheng, Louis Claparols
Jane Kingsu-Cheng, Louis Claparols

The renowned skincare clinic founded by Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz and Dr. Oliver Diaz, expressed gratitude to its loyal clients, dedicated staff, and valued partners that have contributed to the clinic’s success over the past two decades. Ultherapy, a key partner of Skin 101, was also celebrated for its innovative and non-invasive approach to skin rejuvenation. One of the highlights of the event was the salute to “Luminary Women of Timeless Beauty,” which included Philippine fashion’s iconic supermodels Apples Aberin, Myrza Sison, and Tweetie de Leon-Gonzalez These aspirational and outstanding women shared the essence of timeless beauty.

Skin 101’s 20th anniversary celebration was a testament to the clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional skincare and empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty. With the support of Ultherapy, Skin 101 continues to redefine the standards of timeless beauty.

Audrey Zubiri, Dette Aquino-Tan
Celine Gabriel-Lim, Liz Lanugo
Ericka Bugia, Matt Gozun, Shahani Gania
Skin 101 founder Dr. Oliver Diaz and Dr. Jennie Francisco-Diaz.
Supermodel icons (from left) Apples Aberin, Tweetie de Leon -Gonzales and Myrza Sison.
Tweetie De Leon Gonzalez and Sabina Gonzalez
