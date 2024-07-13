LTO: License ID backlog resolved

Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), has urged motorists who have not claimed their plastic-printed driver’s licenses to use the “Aksyon on the Spot” service for faster processing.

Motorists can scan or take a photo of their paper-printed driver’s license and send it to the Viber platform of “Aksyon on the Spot” at 09292920865 for immediate printing at the Central Office.

They can also opt to receive their plastic-printed driver’s licenses via an accredited courier service.

According to LTO data, only 5 percent of those affected by the backlog have yet to claim their plastic-printed driver’s licenses.

Mendoza appealed to motorists to claim their licenses, emphasizing that the backlog has been addressed.

“No motorist should have a paper-printed driver’s license anymore, as the backlog has been resolved,” Mendoza stated.