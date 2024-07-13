LOVE FOR CINEMALAYA

Admittedly, I am losing hope in Pinoy mainstream cinema. Yet I still crave films that are truly Pinoy — films that focus on our unique culture, idiosyncrasies, and values. Hence, I still look forward to Philippine independent films.

The Cinemalaya Film Festival is something I eagerly anticipate every year since I started covering the festival for the Daily Tribune in 2018.

Without big budgets, indie films are more focused on intimate storytelling rather than visual effects. They cast refreshing actors — new faces with big talents. And if and when they do cast A-list celebrities, you see them in more challenging roles, which is equally exciting.

For example, Marian Rivera, coming on the heels of her MMFF top-grosser Rewind, will appear in Kip Oebanda’s Balota, where she plays a school teacher during the elections. According to Oebanda, Rivera did her own stunts and accumulated injuries as a result, proving the actress’ commitment and dedication to her role.

Oebanda was inspired by real teachers who served during the elections and how electoral violence encouraged him to tell a fact-based story — in a “fun” and “action-thriller” fashion.