Local league in Carcar City benefitted from Bong Go’s advocacy to boost grassroots sports dev't

In Carcar City, Cebu, a new basketball league found its genesis not just in the dreams of young athletes but in the supportive hands of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports and a fervent supporter of grassroots sports development, Go's recent initiative has enlivened the spirits of Barangay Perrelos' residents.

In May, the community gathered to celebrate this new beginning. Young players, their families, and local sports veterans joined a locally organized league that was funded through a P500,000 financial grant provided by the Philippine Sports Commission that was advocated for and supported by Senator Go.

Kagawad Nestor Garces, recognizing sports as a key tool for youth development, requested this support.

"Every dribble echoes a child's dream and every shot at the basket is a shot at betterment. I believe in the power of sports to not only shape bodies but also to mold character, resilience, and camaraderie among our young ones,” said Go.

The funds have rejuvenated the local basketball court, transforming it from a worn-down area into a vibrant sports venue with new equipment and facilities. More than just a physical upgrade, this initiative has revived the community, providing a space where young athletes can grow and connect.

The impact of such an initiative extends beyond the physical upgrades. It revitalizes a community, providing a safe and structured environment where youth can thrive. In Carcar City, where basketball is not just a sport but a communal event, the refurbished court has become a central hub for engagement.

Through Go's advocacy, the PSC is not merely funding a league but is investing in the holistic development of the youth. His approach mirrors his often-quoted belief: "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo."

This commitment to service shines through in projects that reach the grassroots level, impacting lives where it truly matters.

Go has been a proactive advocate for sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development.

He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on 20 May, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also aligns with the national sports development strategy.