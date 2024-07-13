Kardashian Sisters Dazzle at Billion-Dollar Bollywood Bash

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai, India, joining a glittering array of global celebrities for what's shaping up to be one of the most lavish wedding celebrations in recent memory. The three-day event marks the union of Anant Ambani, son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The guest list reads like a who's who of international fame, with actor John Cena, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan already spotted on the red carpet. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie are also in attendance. This star-studded affair follows months of pre-wedding festivities that have set new standards for opulence, including a Mediterranean cruise for 1,200 guests and private performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and the world's 11th richest person with a fortune exceeding $123 billion, is no stranger to extravagant celebrations. The wedding, held at the family's vast convention center in Mumbai, has transformed the city with elaborate decorations and heightened security measures. As the main ceremony kicks off, followed by a blessing ceremony and grand reception, the world watches in anticipation of what promises to be an unforgettable display of wealth and glamour.

Source: Agence France-Presse (AFP)