Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya visits GMA Network

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya visited the GMA Network and met with GMA President Chief Executive Officer Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso on 12 July 2024.

During the meeting, Duavit expressed his gratitude for the ambassador’s gracious visit and shared his excitement for the tour. GMA Network Inc. also briefed Amb. Endo on the network’s identity and programs.

On the other hand, Endo acknowledged the network’s role in furthering Japan-Philippines relations through its broadcast of different television programs that showcase Japanese media and culture. He particularly made note of GMA’s adaptation of famous Japanese anime Voltes V and the network’s coverage of Japan’s different tourist destinations.

Afterwards, Endo exchanged tokens with Duavit and was given a tour of the network’s newsroom.