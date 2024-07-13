High jumper pays homage to late brother

CEBU CITY — High jumper Franklin Catera dedicated his Palarong Pambansa gold medal to his older brother Michael John Catera, who figured in a fatal accident last year.

Franklin ruled the secondary boys high jump Saturday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Michael John was 19 when he was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The 16-year-old trackster told DAILY TRIBUNE that his brother’s death weeks before last year’s Palaro in Marikina City threw him off his game and he had to settle for a silver medal in the same event.

Finally getting the elusive gold medal after tallying 1.96 meters, he is dedicating this win to his older brother, who supported him since playing athletics.

When he returns to his hometown of Tigbauan in Iloilo after the Palaro, the first thing that he will do is visit Michael John’s grave with the medal in hand.

“He died last year. I was not in the best condition in last year’s Palaro,” said Catera, who is the son of a construction worker and a housewife.

“This gold is for him. He’s my inspiration and I’m excited to go home to share my medal with my family.”

With the secondary boys high jump record still at 2.02m, the Grade 10 student of Tigbauan National High School has his sights on breaking the record in next year’s Palaro.

The current Palaro record was achieved back in 2019 by Kent Brian Celeste of the Ilocos Region.

“It was my dream to win a gold here in the Palaro and break the record,” Catera said.