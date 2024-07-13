Hedcor gives farm inputs to Sablan

Hedcor, a renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation, donated equipment and seedlings collectively valued at P620,000 to the Municipality of Sablan — known as the “Fruit Basket of Benguet”.

This included a tractor and a power sprayer, among other essential agricultural machinery, as well as over 2,400 fruit seedlings.

Many local farmers, like those from Sablan, need access to infrastructure and value—adding inputs to transition to more innovative practices and boost their productivity.

Hedcor President and COO Rolando Pacquiao said that the donation is meant to help streamline the farming process, increase yields, and, ultimately, empower local farmers.

Sablan Mayor Alfredo Dacumos Jr. underscored the shared vision of Hedcor and Sablan to drive long-term growth in its local communities.

The items were handed over by (pictured, L-R) Hedcor representatives Geraldine Ronquillo (2nd) and John Michael Rico (4th) to Sablan Mayor Alfredo Dacumos Jr. (3rd) and other local civil servants.