Go supports displaced OFWs

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during a distribution activity conducted by his Malasakit Team for displaced workers in San Fernando and Cajidiocan, Romblon, on Thursday, 11 July.

In a video message, Go, acknowledged as an adopted son of Romblon, praised the local governments of San Fernando and Cajidiocan for their proactive measures in assisting displaced workers.

"Amid our challenges, I want to extend my wholehearted support and hope to all of you. The government continues to implement pro-poor programs to help each one of you, especially those who have lost their jobs," affirmed Go.

Go also commended the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) for their flagship program, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD). Representatives from DoLE provided orientation to the displaced workers. TUPAD aims to provide emergency employment opportunities for displaced workers, the underemployed, and seasonal laborers.

"The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's dedication to improving the lives of those in need. By extending assistance to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can aspire for a better future," Go remarked.

Known for his "Mr. Malasakit" persona, Senator Go reiterated his commitment to uplifting the poor. He introduced Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program, offering temporary employment opportunities to those facing economic hardships, displacement, or seasonal employment.

Moreover, Senator Go co-authored and

co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, advocating for a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage nationwide, aimed at easing the financial burdens on Filipino families.