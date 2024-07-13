Ginebra sends Standhardinger, Pringle to Terrafirma, swaps first round Draft picks

Forward Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle were shipped by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to Terrafirma for two young guns in a deal that included a swap of picks a day before the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft.

The Gin Kings duo will join the Dyip in exchange for Isaac Go and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Stephen Holt in a trade approved by the league on Saturday.

Under the agreement, Ginebra and Terrafirma will also swap first round picks which means the Gin Kings will select third and the Dyip moving back to 10th in the selection order of the Draft set Sunday at the Glorietta in Makati City.