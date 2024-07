VIDEOS

FIRST FILIPINO MISS UNIVERSE

ICYMI: Gloria Maria Aspillera Diaz, popularly known as Gloria Diaz, is the first Filipino and the second Southeast Asian to win the Miss Universe title. At the age of 18, she represented the country, besting 60 other delegates, at the 18th Miss Universe pageant held at the Miami Beach Auditorium in Florida, USA. | via Kim Sancha