Experience Thai culture with ONESIAM’s royal events

This July, ONESIAM invites travelers from around the world to immerse themselves in the heart of Thai culture and tradition as Bangkok celebrates the 72nd birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. ONESIAM curates a vibrant array of events that showcase Thailand’s rich heritage and royal splendor, making it a must-attend event for those looking to experience Thailand’s unique essence and vibrant celebrations.

A major highlight of the festivities is the focus on the yellow star flower, known for its striking golden blossoms and fragrant aroma. Symbolizing the King’s birthday, these vibrant flowers will adorn streets and landmarks across Bangkok, creating a visually stunning tribute to His Majesty the King. This year, internationally acclaimed Thai floral artist Sakul Intakul has added an elegant touch to the city›s celebration with mesmerizing installations at Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM until 31 July.

Sakul’s installation at the popular landmark, Siam Paragon’s The Jewel, titled “Pushapanjali Maleenoparatana Chaloemphrachon,” incorporates a stunning blend of Thai flowers and auspicious gemstones. This captivating tableau symbolizes prosperity and good fortune, reflecting both Thai heritage and modern aesthetics. It serves as a striking centerpiece that captures the essence of the royal celebrations while appealing to people of all generations. For this golden-yellow showcase, 46 yellow star blooms were meticulously crafted using fabric in the intricate traditional Thai banana leaf art technique. Each pollen is shaped like a buckle from traditional Thai costumes and is adorned with fabrics in the colors of auspicious gemstones, including diamond, pearl, emerald, ruby, yellow sapphire, garnet, blue sapphire, and blue topaz.