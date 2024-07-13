VIDEOS

DRUG STING IN BADOC

WATCH: In an early morning operation exclusively covered by Daily Tribune, law enforcement officers apprehended a suspected illegal drug dealer in Badoc, Ilocos Norte. Led by Police Captain Elison Pasamonte of the Badoc Municipal Police Station, the operation commenced at 8:33 AM and concluded by 10:15 AM, with coordination from personnel at the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office. This exclusive video captures the arrest and search of the suspect's belongings, conducted on Friday, 12 July 2024. | via Jasper Dawang