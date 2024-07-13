DROUGHT ENDED: Dimayuga keys Putra Cup victories

It was only fitting that by the time Enrique Dimayuga ended the Putra Cup title drought for the Philippines on Friday, it was pouring rain.

The London-based golfer keyed a double victory for the country after notching the individual honors and leading the Philippines to overall championship in the Southeast Asian Amateur Championship at Seletar Country Club in Singapore.

It was the first time for the Philippines since now-PGA campaigner Rico Hoey delivered the Putra Cup in 2013.

The last round was delayed by steady rain but it didn’t dampen Dimayuga’s resolve as he drained an eagle and seven birdies in his first 15 holes, beating Singapore’s Ryan Ang.

Despite bogeying the final three holes Dimayuga still managed to pull off the victory via countback. He finished with a 67 for 277 total.

Dimayuga, who just won the Singapore Amateur Open the previous week, is coming back for the Philippine team after competing in the Cambodia SEA Games two years ago.

“Congratulations to our winning team! Your exceptional achievement has made the Philippines proud. To everyone who represented our country, your dedication and hard work are truly commendable,” said National Golf Association of the Philippines president Martin Lorenzo.

“Each of you has contributed to this success and showcased the spirit of excellence. Thank you for your passion and perseverance.”