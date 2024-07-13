Cessna plane overshoots runway

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Manila confirmed reports that a Cessna 152 plane overshot the end of runway 35 at Plaridel Airport on Saturday at around 2 p.m.

According to the preliminary report from the Plaridel Tower, an aircraft with the registration RP-C 5656, carrying a pilot and a student pilot, made a difficult landing on runway 17 and continued without decelerating until it reached runway 35.

The airplane attempted to make a missed approach turnaround but was unable to do so due to insufficient airspeed. Eventually, beyond the end of runway 35, it collided with both the perimeter fence and a nearby residential house.

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicle (ARFF) Plaridel responded immediately to the incident site and assisted the pilots on board.

One of the pilots suffered minor injuries, while the other pilot remained unharmed. The incident did not affect any of the occupants of the residence.

The incident will be investigated independently by the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board and the Licensing and Certification Department of CAAP.