BINI DROPS BANGER ‘CHERRY ON TOP’

The nation’s girl group BINI brings a delightful addition to their bubblegum discography with the new summer banger “Cherry on Top,” now available on music streaming platforms worldwide.

Its music video features BINI members Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena in eye-popping visuals dancing through a carefree summer vibe sound.

As of writing, “Cherry on Top” is on Spotify New Music Friday charts in Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and the Philippines. The song also topped iTunes Philippines while its music video immediately became no. 1 on Trending for music on YouTube Philippines.

“Cherry on Top” follows the group’s “Talaawaran” EP drop last March, which features hit songs “Karera,” “Salamin, Salamin,” and “Pantropiko.”

After their sold-out three-day concert held at the New Frontier Theater, BINI has embarked on their “BINIverse” tour across the country this July to be followed by their North American tour next month.

The pop octet, formed by ABS-CBN’s “Star Hunt Academy,” recently debuted on the Global Top Artist chart on Spotify, becoming the first-ever Filipino artist to achieve this. Labeled the next pop sensation out of Asia, BINI has already received the prestigious Rising Star Award for Women in Music from Billboard Philippines, Rolling Stone’s “Ones to Watch,” MTV Asia’s Artist Spotlight title, and one of Teen Vogue’s 2024 Girl Groups to watch.

Fans can now listen to BINI’s “Cherry On Top” here: https://orcd.co/bini-cherryontop and watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wufUX5P2Ds8.