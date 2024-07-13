Biden campaigns again: I am running and we’re going to win!

Two dozen former congressional Democrats published an open letter Friday urging President Joe Biden to allow other candidates to compete for the party’s presidential nomination ahead of November’s United States election.

The partymates’ call comes as a fired up Biden again rejected speculation he would quit the US presidential race and tried to turn the spotlight on rival Donald Trump as he took his crisis-hit reelection bid back on the campaign trail Friday.

In the letter, the 24 signees said Biden would “best serve the nation he loves” by releasing delegates who are pledged to vote for him at the Democratic National Convention — which is otherwise set to cement his role as the party’s official nominee — and instead allow others to compete to lead the ticket.

“The President’s integrity and vision are intact. However, the energy and stamina the President needs for a campaign and a next term are diminished,” the letter said.

It added that it was concerned not just about the presidency but also congressional seats sliding into Republican hands.

“If the worst happens and we face another Trump term, the Democrats need at least one house of Congress to protect our liberty and the rule of law from total GOP control of the federal government,” the letter said.

The call comes as Biden addressed a lively rally in the battleground state of Michigan.

“There’s been a lot of speculation lately. What’s Joe Biden going to do, is he going to stay in the race, is he going to drop out?” Biden told supporters in the city of Detroit, to chants of “Don’t you quit!”

“Here’s my answer: I am running and we’re going to win! I’m not going to change that,” Biden said.

Earlier, 19 Democratic lawmakers have called on him to bow out of the race due to concerns over his health and mental acuity in the wake of the 27 June debate debacle.