Bernie Sanders Backs Biden Despite Health Concerns

Senator Bernie Sanders, a key figure in the US political left, has voiced strong support for Joe Biden's presidential candidacy amid growing calls for Biden to withdraw over health concerns. In a New York Times column, Sanders urged Democrats to unite behind Biden, emphasizing the need to end internal bickering and focus on the upcoming election. He acknowledged Biden's shortcomings but stressed the importance of his accomplishments compared to former president Donald Trump.

Sanders' support comes as some Democratic officials and donors, troubled by Biden's performance in a recent debate with Trump, have suggested he step aside. Despite Biden's age and occasional gaffes, Sanders pointed out that Trump, who also faces significant criticism, is not a better alternative. Sanders highlighted the president's record of achievements and urged Democrats to look beyond the debate performance.

Sanders also expressed his own policy disagreements with Biden, particularly on issues like US support for Israel. However, he underscored the critical nature of the upcoming election, describing Biden as a "good and decent Democratic president" whose victory is essential for future generations.

(Agence France-Presse)