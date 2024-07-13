'Bayanihan' organization launched

More than 130 youth leaders in the country converged and formed “Bayanihan Para sa Karangalan at Kaunlaran ng mga Pilipino," or Bayanihan.

The forming of the said group coincided the commemoration of the 132nd anniversary of the founding of Katipunan in 1896.

The 132 youth leaders and 132 local political organizers from 18 regions and 96 districts from Mega Manila gathered at the Rizal Shrine at Luneta on 10 July, showing forces and echoing voices, as these delegates opted to be part of the newly-formed Bayanihan organization.

The members took their oaths that they would strive to practice the teachings of National hero Jose Rizal and the Katipunan’s foundation on patriotism and nationalism.

The young bloods also pledged to unite toward the goal of promoting Philippine excellence through many means.

According to the Bayanihan Chairman Elmer Argaño, they will be actively participating in promoting goodwill and discussion on important issues and giving suggestions for the benefit of many Filipinos.

“Sa gitna ng maraming usaping kinakaharap ng ating bansa sa ngayonm napapanahon si Gat Rizal, and Katipunanm at ang pagsasabuhay ng Bayanihan ng mga kabataan sa pagharap natin sa mga usaping tulad ng West Philippine Sea, sa problema sa Sistema ng edukasyon at kalusugan, kawalan ng trabaho at tila walang katapusang kahirapan,” Argaño said.

The new group underscored the need to address the pressing issues such as the disputes in the West Philippine Sea; poor quality of the education system and healthcare services; and unemployment and poverty.

Bayanihan President Jervy Maglunob added that in the coming days the group will be echoing their sentiments as well as their proposals on many issues including the mid-term elections in 2025.

“The group would release official statements regarding important talking points such as the 2025 Elections, climate change, the K to 12 educational system, the WEST Philippine Sea and the issues of the health care system,” he added.