BARBIE IMPERIAL STAYS POSITIVE FOR HER MOTHER 

Barbie Imperial is back making movies with her latest starrer How To Slay A Nepo Baby, a dark suspense film by Rod Marmol.

The actress couldn’t hold back her emotions on netizens reaction linking her to Richard Gutierrez as spotted photos went viral on social media.

“Actually kapag nag-bukas ka ng social media, parang kahit na ang ganda ng ginawa nung tao, parang sa isang bagay, may negative at negative pa rin po talaga. So for me, I think ‘yung secret talaga maging positive ka and as long as alam mo sa sarili mo na ginagawang masama, parang let them talk, hayaan mo silang magsalita (Whatever good you do, they only see your mistakes),” Barbie said.

The beautiful actress chooses to remain positive for her Mother, the source of her inspiration — she prefers to continue working despite all the negative comments and hate threads.

“Ang focus ko lang naman ngayon ay mag-trabaho. And, siyempre, mabigay ko ‘yung kailangan ni mom and pangangailangan ni mom ko, and okay na po ako doon (I’m just focused on the work to provide for my Mom),” she added.

Barbie said that staying on the positive side and not paying attention to the negative is an effective way to battle any issue.

“I think oo naman po, especially sa mga panahon po ngayon, sa lahat ng makikita kahit isang angulo lang po ‘yung nakikita nila, parang puro negativity (Most of them see just one side of the story),” she added.

Together with Sue Ramirez and her co actors, Barbie keeps herself busy with her latest movie How to Slay a Nepo Baby.

From Viva Films and Happy Infinite Productions, How To Slay A Nepo Baby is a film by FAMAS nominated screenwriter and multi-awarded director, Rod Marmol. It also stars Phi Palmos, JC Galano, Charm Aranton, Chaye Mogg, Sue Prado, NAIA Ching, Ralph Gomez, Phi Gomez, and Coi Suazo.

A movie that is definitely to die for – How To Slay A Nepo Baby, in cinemas 31 July.