ArenaPlus ends ‘Magic Tickets’

ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports betting app, has reached the finish line for its Magic Tickets campaign for the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffs, where the brand elevated the NBA fan experience through various prizes and activities online and on-ground.

NBA fans were given easy access to the NBA playoffs through ArenaPlus’ live streaming feature on the arenaplus.ph website, which included original commentary from ArenaPlus to make games more immersive for those who tuned into ArenaPlus Live, as well as One Sports.

As they streamed the playoffs, ArenaPlus users were given the opportunity to earn magic tickets to join exclusive raffles. These tickets could be earned through new user registration, daily login bonuses, friend referrals, and placing bets on the app.

There was no limit on how many magic tickets could be earned, so users were able to increase their chances to win exciting prizes during the daily raffles and grand draw as long as they met certain requirements.

Lucky draws were held daily at 10 p.m. from 20 April to 24 June, where users had the chance to receive P1,000 credits to use on the ArenaPlus app.

Grand magic ticket draws, meanwhile, were held from 20 April to 18 June during the ArenaPlus Live and featured a large prize pool worth P64 million.

Among these prizes were a brand-new car, several motorcycles, iPhones, iPads, GoPro cameras, and Air Jordan sneakers, among others.

Notably, a total of P30 million was distributed on 27 June amongst magic ticket holders who were unable to win anything from the raffle draws.

Additionally, ArenaPlus users with leftover tickets have the option to try their luck with the Wheel of Fortune and earn game credits, a motorcycle, or a new car.