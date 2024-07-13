An artisanal journey

Capella Hotels and Resorts has been named Travel + Leisure’s Best Hotel Brand in the annual World’s Best Awards for the second consecutive year. This prestigious honor from the leading lifestyle and travel publication was determined by thousands of readers and solidifies Capella Hotels and Resorts’ commitment to crafting the perfect stay for each guest by designing exceptional moments at the highest levels of personalized service.

Bolstering the achievement of being named Travel + Leisure 2024 World’s Best Hotel Brand, Capella Singapore and Capella Ubud, Bali also nabbed top spots: Capella Singapore has been honored No. 1 City Hotel in Singapore, while Capella Ubud, Bali was awarded No. 1 Resort Hotel in Indonesia.

Cristiano Rinaldi, president of Capella Hotel Group, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are truly humbled to receive this incredible accolade for the second time. The honor of being named the Best Hotel Brand is only made possible by the support of our cherished guests, which reaffirms the dedication, passion, and meticulous attention to detail our colleagues bring to every guest experience.

The recognition Capella has received heralds the arrival of new properties in coveted destinations worldwide. These hotels and resorts are poised to spotlight the cultural nuances of their respective locales. In 2025, Capella will open Capella Taipei as well as Capella Kyoto and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Capella Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, to open in 2026, will see the brand’s entry into the Middle East. Capella will also celebrate the rich heritage and cultural significance of China with properties in Nanjing (2027) and Shenzhen (2027).