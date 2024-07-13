Alleged shabu dealer arrested in Badoc

In an early morning operation, law enforcement officers successfully arrested a suspected shabu dealer in Badoc, Ilocos Norte.

The operation, which began at 8:33 a.m. and concluded at 10:15 a.m., was led by Police Captain Elison Pasamonte of the Badoc Municipal Police Station (MPS). The arrest was part of a coordinated effort involving personnel from the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office. The operation took place on Friday, 12 July.

The suspect, known locally as “Red,” is a 45-year-old married resident of Badoc. During the operation, authorities recovered two grams of suspected shabu, valued at P13,600 contained in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

Recovered evidences are, 2 grams of suspected shabu while the non-drug evidences are a one P1,000 bill, which is the buy-bust money, and his personal effects.