All set for BBM’s 3rd SoNA

The government is already in the final stage of preparations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) set on 22 July at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it will deploy at least 1,329 personnel to assist in traffic management for vehicles, and pedestrians, and serve as emergency respondents on SoNA day.

At the Saturday News Forum, MMDA Traffic Operations Officer Manny Miro said the government is laying the finishing touch for SoNA preparations, with a final inter-agency meeting scheduled on Monday.

He said MMDA’s traffic and parking management officers, road emergency responders, clearing and cleaning groups, and technical teams will monitor the highways leading to Batasan.

Similar to past SoNAs, Miro said the public can expect heavy traffic along Commonwealth Avenue and in the vicinity of the Batasan, especially at about 3 p.m. when dignitaries start arriving at the venue.

Miro also clarified that the MMDA “is not imposing any road closures. The security side determines that.”

“Once they receive a report of a gathering of people that would disrupt traffic, that’s when they close the road,” he pointed out.

He assured that road closures will be announced days before the event. “We don’t have road closures for now),” Miro said.

Meanwhile, the Batasang Pambansa will be locked down days before the SoNA, which will start on 19 July, as part of the chamber’s security measures.

Marcos earlier ordered the House of Representatives to accommodate everyone who wants to attend his SoNA.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said more than 2,000 individuals from the government, the private sector, and non-government organizations have signified their desire to attend the SoNA.

The Philippine National Police said all permits to carry firearms outside of residence will be suspended on SoNA day.

The gun ban would take effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on 22 July.

PNP chief Gen. Francisco Marbil said at least 22,000 police officers will provide security on SoNA day, while 6,000 will be deployed near the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

“Right now, we don’t see any threats, but what I am saying is we should look at possible inconveniences,” Marbil added.

Further, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they will primarily focus on the security measures within the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex, as security inside the chamber is under the purview of the House Office of the Sergeant at Arms and the Presidential Security Group.

Fajardo said the PNP regularly coordinates with its counterparts from other law enforcement agencies in monitoring possible threats to the Marcos administration.