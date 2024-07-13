Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Case Dismissed: Judge Cites Suppressed Evidence

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been abruptly dismissed. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors and law enforcement withheld evidence potentially favorable to Baldwin's defense, calling the state's actions "intentional and deliberate."

The surprise decision came on the third day of Baldwin's trial, more than two years after the fatal on-set incident. The judge dismissed the charge with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile the same claim. Baldwin, 66, was visibly emotional as the ruling was read.

The dismissal followed a motion by Baldwin's lawyers alleging that Santa Fe sheriffs and state prosecutors concealed evidence possibly linked to the source of the bullet that killed Hutchins. The judge blasted prosecutors for failing to disclose "critical evidence," stating it impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.

While this criminal case has concluded, Baldwin and the film's other producers still face civil lawsuits from Hutchins' family over the shooting. The trial's abrupt end marks a significant turn in a case that has drawn widespread attention to safety issues in the film industry.

Source: USA TODAY (Article by Kimi Robinson)