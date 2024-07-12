What makes your blood sugar rise?

Lifestyle choices

There are habits that can contribute to disharmony in the body.

Eating sweets and refined carbohydrates on an empty stomach.

Having dessert before a meal.

I remember having met a lady at a dinner party. Her first course was a huge slice of chocolate cake. Surprised about the order in which she consumed food, I asked: “Sweets before savory?” Smiling, she gave me a thumbs up sign. I suppose it was her cheat day.

The advice from health experts is this: If you intend to eat desserts, then do it after a full meal. This is because whatever sugar you consume for dessert will be digested along with the fiber and protein in the meal. The result: no sugar spike.

Midnight snacking on ice cream and cookies. This is self-explanatory. A bad habit like this will lead to diabetes.

Surviving on fast food. Be wary of subsisting on over-processed foods.

While they are a convenience especially when you are in a hurry, relying on fast foods alone as your main source of meals could affect your health one day. Try home cooking for a change. Meals prepared in your own kitchen are sourced from whole foods produce. Thus, they have not undergone any processing nor are they laced with flavor enhancers, preservatives, coloring, etc.

Cravings. When you are hungry, don’t pop a candy bar in your mouth. Go for an apple. Potato chips are a favorite snack. Make sure the sodium and sugar content are not high. Instead, try making your own healthy snacks from scratch like baked sweet potato. When buying processed food, try to look at the label and its ingredients. Buy it if it says low in sugar and sodium plus zero transfat, zero hydrogenated oils.