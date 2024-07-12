UP campus stabbing suspects fall

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of three teenagers who were involved in the robbery and stabbing incident of an 18-year-old female student while jogging on the University of the Philippines Diliman campus on Monday night.

Police withheld the identities of the suspects due to their minor status.

According to QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, all three reside in nearby Barangay Krus na Ligas.

Lt. Col. Zachary Capellan, commander of the QCPD Anonas Police Station (PS-9) with jurisdiction over the area, said the incident occurred around 8 p.m.

The victim, a student at Ateneo University, was jogging near the College of Electrical Engineering along Valenzuela Street when the suspects approached, surrounded her and announced a robbery.

When the victim yelled for help, one of the suspects stabbed her. The others took her valuables before fleeing on foot. A concerned citizen brought the victim to Diliman Doctors’ Hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported to PS-9 by UP police and the victim’s aunt shortly after midnight on 9 July and a follow-up investigation by PS-9 operatives led them to CCTV footage from the UP Barangay that identified the suspects.

All three were apprehended, and the victim’s stolen belongings — a Samsung mobile phone, wallet with ID, ATM card, and P500 cash — were recovered.

The victim is currently recovering from her stab wounds.