Tragedy Strikes Nigerian School: Building Collapse Claims Young Lives

In a heartbreaking incident reported by multiple news outlets, including AFP, BBC News, and the Times of India, a school building collapsed in Jos, central Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people, mostly students. The tragedy occurred at Saint Academy in Jos North district of Plateau State on Friday, when the two-storey structure gave way while students were taking exams.

Chris Ewokor, reporting for BBC News from Abuja, states that more than 100 people were initially trapped under the rubble. According to Red Cross spokesperson Nuruddeen Hussain Magaji, as cited by the Times of India, 69 injured individuals were admitted to various hospitals. Plateau Commissioner for Information Musa Ashoms told reporters that approximately 120 people were trapped, with many evacuated.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing picture of the scene. AFP correspondents reported seeing at least 16 bodies in hospital morgues, all wearing school uniforms. An injured student, Wulliya Ibrahim, recounted to AFP: "I entered the class not more than five minutes, when I heard a sound, and the next thing is I found myself here."

As rescue efforts continue, the cause of the collapse remains unclear, though local residents suggest it may be linked to three days of heavy rain preceding the incident. The tragedy has once again highlighted concerns about building safety in Nigeria, with the BBC's Ewokor noting that observers often blame such collapses on a combination of poor workmanship, low-quality materials, and corruption in the construction industry.