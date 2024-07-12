THRILL OF TRIUMPH: Anciano, Tambalque zero in on Match Play finals after Riviera win

Rafa Anciano and Patrick Tambalque got on their crosshairs the much-covered spots in the Philippine Match Play Championship.

Locked and loaded, the duo moved closer for the kill on Friday following their victories in the ICTSI Junior PGT at the Riviera Couples course.

“It was obviously more relaxed here compared to Pinewoods,” said Anciano who picked up her second leg win following her Pinewoods Girls’ 16-18 victory.

“Having an early big lead (14 shots) also helped me focus on other aspects of my game, like my short game and how to improve my drives or second shots. It felt like a game where I could just try to score my best without the pressure of competing against my opponents.”

It was plain to see how Anciano handled herself down the stretch, securing the victory with ease. She bagged the title via a 40-stroke win over closest pursuer Gabriela Sison on Girls’ 16-18.

Anciano had a closing 87 for a total of 336 in the premier age division of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

In contrast, she went through the wringer in beating Chloe Rada in Baguio City. That was right after salvaging fourth and fifth at Splendido and Pradera Verde.

Sison posted an 88 to finish second with a total score of 376, followed by Chloe Rada (91-381), Casey Frankum (97-390) and Necky Tortosa (109-449).

Tambalque, on the other hand, followed up on his title romp in the Visayas Series 2 in Bacolod, outlasting Simon Wahing once again in the Boys’ 16-18 category.

Despite a nerve-wracking back nine, Tambalque stayed in control while Wahing encountered a late mishap to win by eight on a 12-over 300 total after a 76.

Wahing ended up with a 76 for a 307, while Benedict Kobayashi also turned in a four-over round for third at 310.

The upcoming fifth stop will be held at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on 20 to 23 August followed by the Mt. Malarayat leg on 2 to 5 September, and concluding at Sherwood Hills on 10 to 13 September.